Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Could join rotation
Garcia could join the rotation when the Marlins next need a fifth starter Wednesday, the Marlins' official site reports.
Garcia was a candidate to be part of the Marlins' rotation this spring, but he ended up opening the year in the bullpen. His two relief appearances this season have lasted six and four innings, which leaves him stretched out to start when the Marlins' next need a fifth starter. Odrisamer Despaigne could also be a candidate for a rotation spot. Garcia has an unremarkable 4.26 ERA across 63.1 innings of work in the majors, all in relief, but in a pitcher-friendly home park he could be a potential streaming option against the right opponent.
