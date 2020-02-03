Garcia was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Marlins to add Brandon Kintzler. It's a somewhat surprising transaction, as Garcia's 3.02 ERA in 50.2 innings last season was second among pitchers who threw at least one inning for Miami last year. His peripherals are modest at best, as he struck out just 18.9 percent of opposing batters, but he could still be a fairly appealing name on the waiver wire.