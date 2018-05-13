Garcia didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Braves, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

Three of the seven hits off the left-hander were homers, including two by Freddie Freeman, but he avoided the loss thanks to a fifth-inning rally that briefly gave Miami a 5-4 lead. Garcia's 3.14 ERA on the season isn't supported by his mediocre 30:17 K:BB through 43 innings, nor his 1.7 HR/9, making him a volatile fantasy option heading into a rematch with the Braves in Atlanta on Friday.