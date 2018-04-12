Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Fires six no-hit innings Wednesday
Garcia held the Mets hitless for six scoreless innings Wednesday, walking two and striking out three, but he came away with a no-decision in a 4-1 loss.
The young left-hander threw 44 of 77 pitches for strikes before Marlins manager Don Mattingly took him out of the game, and Drew Steckenrider then quickly gave up a hit in the seventh inning to break up the combined no-hitter bid. Garcia did more than enough to remain in the rotation for now, but if he stays on schedule he'll face a tough test in his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Yankees.
