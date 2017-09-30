Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Gets just one out in ninth inning Friday
Garcia gave up a hit and walked two in one-third of an inning Friday against the Braves. He struck out one.
It's noteworthy that the southpaw was given the chance to enter the contest in the ninth inning of a one-run contest, but he managed to load the bases prior to exiting with just one batter retired. Garcia has been up and down out of the Marlins' bullpen this season, but this usage could mean that he's in the mix for save opportunities heading into 2018. He'll need to improve his middling strikeout rate and show more consistency if he wants to have a shot at the closer's job, however.
