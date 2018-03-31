Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Heroic relief effort Friday
Garcia threw six scoreless innings of relief Friday, giving up only one hit and two walks while striking out six, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Coming on to start the 10th in a game that eventually went to 17 innings, Garcia threw an efficient 67 pitches (43 strikes) to help prevent the Marlins' bullpen from being completely gutted to begin the season. The team's originally wanted the 25-year-old to get stretched out as a starter in the minors, so this outing at least preserved the first part of that plan. As he has options remaining and Miami will need fresh arms, don't be surprised if Garcia is returned to Double-A Jacksonville before Saturday's contest despite his impressive effort.
