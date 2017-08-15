Play

Garcia was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a left biceps strain, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

While his 3.43 ERA and 0.99 WHIP are quite solid, Garcia's 18.5 percent strikeout rate and 4.94 xFIP point toward imminent regression. This is the type of injury that will likely sideline the lefty for more than the minimum 10 days.

