Garcia is likely headed to the disabled list after being hit by a line drive in the right shin during Thursday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was struck by a 105.8 mph line drive off the bat of Nick Markakis during the fifth inning and was forced to exited the game. Thankfully the 25-year-old appears to be dealing with a bruise as X-rays came back negative, but he is still expected to miss some time.