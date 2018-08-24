Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Likely DL bound
Garcia is likely headed to the disabled list after being hit by a line drive in the right shin during Thursday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was struck by a 105.8 mph line drive off the bat of Nick Markakis during the fifth inning and was forced to exited the game. Thankfully the 25-year-old appears to be dealing with a bruise as X-rays came back negative, but he is still expected to miss some time.
