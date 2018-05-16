Garcia is expected to transition to the bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though there hasn't been anything official announced from the club at this point, it seems as though Garcia will move to a relief role following a pair of rough outings. In his place, Elieser Hernandez will enter the rotation and get a start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Over eight appearances this year -- including six starts -- Garcia has posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 30:17 K:BB across 43 innings.