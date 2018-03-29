Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Long reliever during Cubs series
Garcia will work out of the bullpen in long relief during the first series of the year against the Cubs, which means he likely won't start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia profiles best in relief, and has never started a game in the majors, so this isn't a huge surprise. It is unclear who will start Monday's game, but suffice it to say, it won't be a very appealing option for fantasy purposes, given the fact the Marlins have the worst rotation in the majors.
