Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Might see save chances
Garcia could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
In Miami's first game following the trade, Garcia worked a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to protect a four-run lead. The southpaw could end up being a matchup choice for manager Don Mattingly, getting the call against lefty-heavy lineups in the ninth. He hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage work to date though -- on the season, Garcia has a 2.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 32.1 innings with two wins and a hold in 29 appearances.
