Garcia could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

In Miami's first game following the trade, Garcia worked a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to protect a four-run lead. The southpaw could end up being a matchup choice for manager Don Mattingly, getting the call against lefty-heavy lineups in the ninth. He hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage work to date though -- on the season, Garcia has a 2.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 32.1 innings with two wins and a hold in 29 appearances.