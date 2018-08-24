Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Moves to DL
Garcia was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right ankle contusion Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia suffered the injury during Thursday's game when he was struck by a Nick Markakis line drive in the fifth inning. He will be eligible to return from the shelf Sept. 3.
