Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth inning during the Marlins' extra-innings Thursday win, which means he could be the favored option for saves moving forward.

Miami's trade of Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to Tampa Bay removed two logical successors to Sergio Romo. Meanwhile, the lefty Garcia has spun a 2.43 ERA but has struck out just 6.8 K/9, so he doesn't necessarily fit the traditional closer profile, but Miami doesn't have many options left to wrap up their fleeting save opportunities. Perhaps Ryne Stanek (hip), who's on the injured list, could surface as an option, along with Jose Quijada, Jeff Brigham and Adam Conley. Either way, this looks like a mess, even if Garcia gains a slight edge.