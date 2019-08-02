Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: New closer?
Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth inning during the Marlins' extra-innings Thursday win, which means he could be the favored option for saves moving forward.
Miami's trade of Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to Tampa Bay removed two logical successors to Sergio Romo. Meanwhile, the lefty Garcia has spun a 2.43 ERA but has struck out just 6.8 K/9, so he doesn't necessarily fit the traditional closer profile, but Miami doesn't have many options left to wrap up their fleeting save opportunities. Perhaps Ryne Stanek (hip), who's on the injured list, could surface as an option, along with Jose Quijada, Jeff Brigham and Adam Conley. Either way, this looks like a mess, even if Garcia gains a slight edge.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...