Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Optioned to Double-A
Garcia was optioned to Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He three four scoreless frames while in big-league camp this spring, continuing his transition back to the rotation after serving as a reliever in 2017. Instead of assigning him to Triple-A, the Marlins will make the transition a bit easier on Garcia by sending him to Double-A initially, although he could see a promotion early in the season. While Garcia could get big-league starts at some point this summer, he lacks the upside necessary to justify stashing him in the vast majority of formats.
More News
