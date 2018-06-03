Garcia was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia will be sent down to the minors to fine tune his mechanics after his recent ugly stretch of relief appearances. Garcia posted a brilliant 1.09 ERA over his first 33 innings this season but has been bludgeoned to the tune of a 10.50 ERA over his last 18 innings. Drew Rucinski has been called up to take his place in the bullpen.