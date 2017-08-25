Garcia struck out two in a perfect seventh inning Thursday to get credit for the win in a 9-8 victory over the Phillies.

It was his first MLB win, but the 24-year-old lefty has been effective in middle relief most of the season, posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB in 41.1 innings over 53 appearances. Garcia could get a chance to move into a starting role in 2018, but his lack of strikeout stuff likely makes him better suited for the bullpen in the long run.