Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Picks up fourth win
Garcia (4-2) threw one inning while allowing no hits and walking one batter in the Marlins' 5-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.
Garcia has been a bright spot this season for this Marlins' bullpen as he has compiled a 2.83 ERA while only allowing 15 runs, five of which came in one outing, in 47.2 innings pitched. He owns a 37:14 K:BB along with a 1.05 WHIP. While the season is almost over, numbers like those could find Garcia competing for a closer's role heading into 2020.
More News
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Turns in another scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Works ninth in extra-innings win•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: New closer?•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Works ninth in extra-innings win•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Might see save chances•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Takes blown save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...