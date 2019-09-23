Garcia (4-2) threw one inning while allowing no hits and walking one batter in the Marlins' 5-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Garcia has been a bright spot this season for this Marlins' bullpen as he has compiled a 2.83 ERA while only allowing 15 runs, five of which came in one outing, in 47.2 innings pitched. He owns a 37:14 K:BB along with a 1.05 WHIP. While the season is almost over, numbers like those could find Garcia competing for a closer's role heading into 2020.