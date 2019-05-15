Garcia was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has allowed five runs in five innings for the Marlins this season, all of which came in one inning in late April against the Phillies. He has a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings at the Triple-A level. Elieser Hernandez was optioned in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories