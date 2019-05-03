Garcia was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia delivered scoreless outings in four of his five appearances since being called up in mid-April, though he ends up with a 9.00 ERA and 1.20 WHIP as he allowed five runs in the other appearance. The 26-year-old seems a likely candidate to return to the majors when the Marlins need further pitching help.