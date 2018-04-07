Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Set to join rotation
Garcia will join the Marlins' rotation and will make his first start Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Garcia failed to make Miami's rotation this spring, but his two appearances so far this season have been four and six innings long, so he's still stretched out to start. The Marlins have somewhat unsurprisingly struggled to get consistent performances from their starters so far this season. If Garcia can carry over his results from his first two appearances, in which he recorded a 1.80 ERA and a 3.89 FIP, he'll immediately become one of the best starters on the team,
