Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Shelled for seven runs in loss
Garcia (1-1) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks across four innings while taking the loss Monday against the Cubs. He struck out three.
Garcia was touched for some detrimental long balls in this one, including two-run home runs in the first and fourth inning, with ta three-run blast sandwiched in between. While it was a difficult matchup, this poor outing came out of nowhere for Garcia, who'd allowed just four earned runs through 33 innings heading into play. He'll face a tough matchup as he tries to bounce back Saturday against the Braves.
