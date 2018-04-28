Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Start bumped to Tuesday
Garcia will start Tuesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia could have thrown on regular rest Saturday, but he'll end up with three extra days due to the returns of Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) and Dan Straily (forearm) and the team not wanting to skip Caleb Smith. The southpaw has a stellar 1.00 ERA through 27 innings of work so far this season, but his 4.58 xFIP suggests that major regression is due to come. His 20 percent strikeout rate is below-average while his 12 percent walk rate is quite poor. His early success is primarily attributable to an extremely low .121 BABIP and an absurdly high 99 percent left on base rate.
More News
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Brilliant again in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Tosses five shutout innings in win•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Fires six no-hit innings Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Set to join rotation•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Could join rotation•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Heroic relief effort Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...