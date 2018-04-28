Garcia will start Tuesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia could have thrown on regular rest Saturday, but he'll end up with three extra days due to the returns of Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) and Dan Straily (forearm) and the team not wanting to skip Caleb Smith. The southpaw has a stellar 1.00 ERA through 27 innings of work so far this season, but his 4.58 xFIP suggests that major regression is due to come. His 20 percent strikeout rate is below-average while his 12 percent walk rate is quite poor. His early success is primarily attributable to an extremely low .121 BABIP and an absurdly high 99 percent left on base rate.