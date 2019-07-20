Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Takes blown save
Garcia pitched two-thirds of an innings, allowing two inherited runners to score, which pinned him with the blown save in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
The runs were charged to starter Zac Gallen, but Garcia will be responsible for the blown save. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 2.76 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this season, mostly deployed in the middle innings.
