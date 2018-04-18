Garcia (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings en route to a win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing one hit and five walks with two strikeouts.

Garcia was effective from the very start, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Miguel Andujar doubled to break it up. He set a new career high in walks as he threw just over half his pitches for strikes, but some timely outs helped keep the hosts off the board. This was the latest in a series of strong efforts for Garcia, who has gone at least five innings with no earned runs allowed in three of his four starts this season. He now owns a microscopic 0.86 ERA through 21 innings and will look to keep it rolling Monday against the Dodgers.