Garcia tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Garcia scattered baserunners throughout the evening, allowing his only run on a pair of hits in the fifth inning. He was extremely efficient during this quality start, averaging just 13.3 pitches per inning before he was lifted following the sixth. Garcia has been a revelation this season and has now allowed one or fewer runs in all but one of his six outings for a 1.09 ERA. He's posted a pedestrian 6.3 K/9, but he still makes for a worthy fantasy addition for those in need of ratio help.