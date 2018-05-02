Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Tosses quality start in no-decision
Garcia tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Garcia scattered baserunners throughout the evening, allowing his only run on a pair of hits in the fifth inning. He was extremely efficient during this quality start, averaging just 13.3 pitches per inning before he was lifted following the sixth. Garcia has been a revelation this season and has now allowed one or fewer runs in all but one of his six outings for a 1.09 ERA. He's posted a pedestrian 6.3 K/9, but he still makes for a worthy fantasy addition for those in need of ratio help.
More News
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Start bumped to Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Brilliant again in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Tosses five shutout innings in win•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Fires six no-hit innings Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Set to join rotation•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Could join rotation•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...