Garcia allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday against the Rockies.

Garcia has now delivered four scoreless frames over his last six appearances, fanning four over that stretch. He was given a save opportunity July 19 against the Dodgers, but he failed to slam the door and hasn't seen a save chance since, despite an impressive 2.63 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 29 punchouts across 37.2 innings this season. Ryne Stanek appears to have a hold on the closer's job for Miami at the moment, though he's struggled of late.