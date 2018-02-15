Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Garcia, who is competing for a spot in the Miami rotation, would work exclusively as a starting pitcher in 2018 with either the big club or at Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though Garcia distinguished himself as a key part of the bridge to the ninth-inning as a rookie in 2017, collecting 15 holds over 53.1 innings, the Marlins believe the 25-year-old lefty is capable of handling a more meaningful role. Garcia had been developed as a starter in the minors as recently as 2016, so building up the stamina to cover multiple innings shouldn't prove to be much of an issue. Instead, the question is whether Garcia can perform well enough in the spring to seize one of three openings in the Marlins rotation, as only Jose Urena and Dan Straily are guaranteed spots coming out of camp with Wei-Yin Chen (shoulder) set to open the season on the disabled list. As a reliever, Garcia's velocity sat in the low-to-mid 90s, but he may lose a few ticks while transitioning back to starting duty, making it likely that the meager 7.1 K/9 rate he posted out of the bullpen last season will tumble further. For that reason -- along with his rather unremarkable track record as a starter throughout his stops in the minors -- Garcia doesn't look like a particularly high-upside fantasy option even if he's able to secure a rotation spot.