Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Will be full-time starter in 2018
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Garcia, who is competing for a spot in the Miami rotation, would work exclusively as a starting pitcher in 2018 with either the big club or at Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Though Garcia distinguished himself as a key part of the bridge to the ninth-inning as a rookie in 2017, collecting 15 holds over 53.1 innings, the Marlins believe the 25-year-old lefty is capable of handling a more meaningful role. Garcia had been developed as a starter in the minors as recently as 2016, so building up the stamina to cover multiple innings shouldn't prove to be much of an issue. Instead, the question is whether Garcia can perform well enough in the spring to seize one of three openings in the Marlins rotation, as only Jose Urena and Dan Straily are guaranteed spots coming out of camp with Wei-Yin Chen (shoulder) set to open the season on the disabled list. As a reliever, Garcia's velocity sat in the low-to-mid 90s, but he may lose a few ticks while transitioning back to starting duty, making it likely that the meager 7.1 K/9 rate he posted out of the bullpen last season will tumble further. For that reason -- along with his rather unremarkable track record as a starter throughout his stops in the minors -- Garcia doesn't look like a particularly high-upside fantasy option even if he's able to secure a rotation spot.
More News
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Mentioned as starting candidate•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Gets just one out in ninth inning Friday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Picks up first big-league win Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Activated from DL•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Lands on DL with biceps strain•
-
Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Strikeout rate will be tough to maintain•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...