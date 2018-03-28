Garcia has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was sent to Double-A Jacksonville earlier in March to continue his transition to the bullpen, but an injury to Dan Straily (forearm) and the departure of Justin Nicolino to the Reds has since opened up a spot for the 25-year-old on the team's active roster. It's unclear if Garcia will work as a starter or long reliever at this moment. Either way, there are higher-upside options to consider over Garcia if you're looking for a streamer to start the season.