Garcia tossed a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in an extra-innings win over the Twins.

The southpaw entered the game with the Marlins down 4-1, and his efforts set the stage for a rally in the bottom of the ninth and an eventual walkoff homer from Harold Ramirez in the 12th. Garcia is one of the favorites to get saves in a Miami bullpen that lost Sergio Romo and Nick Anderson at the trade deadline, but it won't be clear who manager Don Mattingly trusts to close until the club actually has a save situation to protect.

