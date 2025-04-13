Sanoja will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Sanoja will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with each of those four starts coming at different positions (third base, second base, shortstop and left field). The 22-year-old has produced a .606 OPS through 25 plate appearances and should remain a regular presence in the lineup versus left-handed pitching while also occasionally drawing starts against righties thanks to his ability to play all three outfield positions as well as three infield spots.