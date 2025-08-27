Sanoja is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Sanoja will hit the bench for the second time in the series and may have settled into more of a timeshare at third base with Maximo Acosta, who will replace him in the lineup Wednesday. Both Sanoja and Acosta are likely to see their opportunities to play at third base diminish once Connor Norby (wrist) completes his minor-league rehab assignment and is activated from the 10-day injured list.