Guerra was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Guerra was removed from the 40-man roster after appearing in 32 games for Miami in 2018. Across 35.2 innings of relief, he logged a 5.55 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with a 30:12 K:BB. It remains to be seen whether he will remain with the organization for the 2019 season after signing a one-year minor-league deal last January.