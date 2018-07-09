Guerra's contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old has pitched 16.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A New Orleans so far this year, backed up by an incredible 40 percent strikeout rate and an excellent five percent walk rate. He has a 2.99 career ERA in parts of seven major-league seasons. In corresponding moves, Drew Rucinski was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain and Caleb Smith (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.