Guerra was called up to the big leagues Wednesday.

Guerra will take the place of Chris O'Grady, who was placed on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Guerra hasn't made an appearance yet this season with Miami but has 41 strikeouts and a 4.99 ERA in 48.2 innings with Triple-A New Orleans.

