Marlins' Javy Guerra: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Marlins designated Guerra for assignment Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Since saving 21 games and turning in a 2.31 ERA over 46.2 innings for the Dodgers during his debut season in 2011, Guerra's career has gone steadily downhill, with the 31-year-old right-hander bouncing around between four organizations to limited success. Despite posting mediocre numbers in the Pacific Coast League earlier this season, Guerra earned the call to a decimated Marlins bullpen in August and made just four appearances with the big club, yielding four runs over 5.2 innings. It's expected that he'll go unclaimed off waivers and remain in the Marlins organization as a depth reliever at Triple-A New Orleans.
