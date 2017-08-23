Marlins' Javy Guerra: Headed to Triple-A
Guerra was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
During limited use with the big club this season, Guerra has been a liability on the mound. Over four games (5.2 innings) he's allowed four earned runs on five walks and four hits, with two of said hits being home runs. He'll return to New Orleans, where he's pitched to the tune of a 4.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season.
