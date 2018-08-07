Marlins' Javy Guerra: Notches first save
Guerra allowed no runs and no hits as he recorded the final two outs of the game and picked up the save Monday against St. Louis.
Guerra was brought into the game with the bases loaded and one out, but he induced a double play to secure the victory. The 32-year-old reliver has struggled through 12 appearances this season, as he sits with a 5.93 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.
