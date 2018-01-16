Guerra agreed to a minor-league contract, which includes an invitation to spring training, with the Marlins on Sunday, the Sun-Sentinal reports.

Guerra's contract mirrors the deals Miami recently made with fellow pitchers Jumbo Diaz, Tyler Cloyd, and left-hander Mike Kickham. Guerra spent all of last season in the minors before being called up on Aug. 8. He allowed 23 hits in 21.0 innings pitched and produced a lackluster K/BB of 1.71. Despite his struggles in 2017, his major-league experience and career 2.99 ERA should afford him the opportunity to compete for an Opening Day roster spot with the rebuilding Marlins.