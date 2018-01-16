Guerra agreed to a minor-league contract, which includes an invitation to spring training, with the Marlins on Sunday, the Sun-Sentinal reports.

Guerra's contract mirrors the deals Miami recently made with fellow pitchers Jumbo Diaz, Tyler Cloyd, and left-hander Mike Kickham. Guerra spent all of last season in the minors before being called up on Aug. 8. He allowed 23 hits in 21.0 innings pitched and produced a lackluster K/BB of 1.71. Despite his struggles in 2017, his major-league experience and career 2.99 ERA should afford him the opportunity to compete for an Opening Day roster spot with the rebuilding Marlins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories