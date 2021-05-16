Chisholm (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old rejoined the Marlins on Saturday after a rehab assignment and will return to the top of the lineup in his first big-league game since April 27. Chisholm will attempt to pick up where he left off after posting a .290/.375/.551 slash line with four homers, seven RBI, seven stolen bases and 11 runs through 22 games.