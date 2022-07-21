Chisholm (back) will undergo a follow-up CT scan Thursday before the Marlins decide on his next steps, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Per Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Chisholm checked out fine while taking batting practice in Los Angeles earlier this week, but running and cutting remains an issue while he works through a right lower-back strain. If the CT scan reveals good news, Chisholm could accelerate his workouts within the next few days, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him returning from the 10-day injured list until at least next week.