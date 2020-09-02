Chisholm will start at shortstop and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After coming off the bench in his MLB debut Tuesday, Chisholm will pick up his first career start while Miguel Rojas (abdomen) gets the day off. Rojas is expected to reclaim everyday duties at shortstop once he's healthy again, but Chisholm could still have a path to regular playing time at second base after the Marlins' primary option at the position this season, Jonathan Villar, was traded to Toronto on Monday. Chisholm would still have to hold off Jon Berti for playing time at the keystone, as well as Isan Diaz (personal), who is expected to be activated from the restricted list soon after he informed Miami he was opting back into the 2020 season.