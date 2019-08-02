Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had been scuffling in July, slashing .250/.299/.444 through 20 games with a 4:23 BB:K, but Chisholm put together an impressive debut in the Marlins' system after coming over from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He'll need to solve his contact issues, but his athleticism and upside remain apparent -- on the year, he has 19 homers and 13 steals through 90 games at Double-A. If things begin to really click for Chisholm, a 2020 big-league debut isn't out of the question.