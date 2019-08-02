Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Big debut in new organization
Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
The 20-year-old had been scuffling in July, slashing .250/.299/.444 through 20 games with a 4:23 BB:K, but Chisholm put together an impressive debut in the Marlins' system after coming over from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He'll need to solve his contact issues, but his athleticism and upside remain apparent -- on the year, he has 19 homers and 13 steals through 90 games at Double-A. If things begin to really click for Chisholm, a 2020 big-league debut isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Dealt to Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Jazz Chisholm: Jumps to Jackson•
-
Diamondbacks' Jazz Chisholm: Exhibits more patience•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Making impact in Arizona Fall League•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Goes deep in California League finals game•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Four straight multi-hit games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...