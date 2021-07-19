Chisholm (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Chisholm exited Sunday's game against the Phillies in pain after injuring his shoulder on a diving catch attempt. His X-rays were negative, but he underwent an MRI on Monday which evidently revealed an injury serious enough to keep him out for at least 10 days. Whether he'll need to miss an extended period beyond that point is not yet clear. Joe Panik and Isan Diaz could see increased playing time at second base in his absence.