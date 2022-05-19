Chisholm went 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

The 24-year-old did everything he could to get Miami a win, launching a solo shot in the fifth inning off Josiah Gray and then sending the game to extras with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Chisholm has multiple hits in three of his last four games, pushing his slash line on the season up to .304/.346/.617 with seven homers, six steals, 20 runs and 27 RBI through 31 games.