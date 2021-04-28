Marlins manager Don Mattingly is hopeful that Chisholm (hamstring) will be back "fairly quick" after his IL stint, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Mattingly said that Chisholm's placement on the 10-day injured list was somewhat precautionary after Jorge Alfaro attempted to play through a hamstring issue earlier in the season and eventually required a stay on the injured list. Isan Diaz could serve as the top option at second base in the near future, but Jon Berti could also see increased time at the keystone once Brian Anderson (oblique) is cleared to return.