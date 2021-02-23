Chisholm is competing with Jon Berti and Isan Diaz for the starting second base job with the Marlins to begin the season, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

While the team still views Chisholm as a shortstop in the long term, Miguel Rojas holds down that job for now and is making a reasonable $5 million this season, with a $5.5 million club option for 2022 that becomes guaranteed if Rojas sees 500 PAs this year. As a result, if Chisholm proves in camp he doesn't need any more time in the minors, he'll have to slide over to the keystone. The 23-year-old is the Marlins' No. 4 prospect but posted a disappointing .563 OPS over 21 games in his big-league debut last season.