Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Mets.

The rookie was the only Marlins hitter to have much success against Jacob deGrom, launching a second-inning pitch from the perennial Cy Young contender into the second deck in right field for his first homer of 2021. Chisholm has gone only 4-for-20 (.200) to begin the season, but his 5:7 BB:K bodes well and through seven games he's already matched his walk total in 21 games from last year.