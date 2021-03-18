Chisholm hit his second home run of the spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, sending a Robert Gsellman pitch over the wall in right field with an exit velocity of 112.7 mph, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was struggling earlier this spring, going 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts over an eight-game stretch, but Chisholm may be finding a groove at the plate. He's improved to 5-for-22 (.227) in Grapefruit League play with a 1:7 BB:K, while his main competition for the starting second base job, Isan Diaz, hasn't done much better. Diaz is 2-for-18 (.111) with zero homers through 11 games, although he does have a superior 5:6 BB:K. Whichever player steps it up over the final days of March will likely find himself in the Opening Day lineup.