Chisholm (back) underwent a CT scan that revealed a stress fracture, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Chisholm had progressed in his recovery in recent weeks, but he's expected to require approximately six additional weeks to recover following the results of his examination. While the 24-year-old initially appeared to be trending toward a return in late July or early August, he'll likely now be sidelined until at least early September. Joey Wendle and Luke Williams should continue to see increased playing time in Chisholm's extended absence.
