Chisholm was initially diagnosed with a bruised left shoulder after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies in some pain after attempting a diving catch. Tests confirmed that he isn't dealing with a fracture or a strain, but he'll still be shut down for at least 10 days after being placed on the injured list Monday.